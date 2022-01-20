Michigan House, Senate Oversight Committees host hearing on underreported nursing home deaths

LANSING, Mich. — Members of the Michigan House and Senate Oversight Committees will host a hearing Thursday morning to examine underreported nursing home deaths in the state.

A report released this week by the Auditor General’s office revealed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration undercounted COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities throughout the pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration disputes the report's methodology and conclusions.

Auditors reported 8,061 confirmed or positive coronavirus deaths tied to nursing homes, homes for the aged and adult foster-care facilities as of early July.

The difference between that number and what the state health department reported, 5,675, is nearly 30%.

