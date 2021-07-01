Michigan rolls out $5 million vaccine sweepstakes

(WXMI) — Aside from proven protection against the coronavirus, now it could literally pay off to get your COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan.

Like a lot of other states, Michigan is introducing a vaccine lottery, complete with $5 million in prizes, to help boost slumping vaccine numbers.

“With the sweepstakes, we hope to increase our rate by that 9% roughly 700,000 more Michigan Under so that we can get to that 70% rate,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

As of now, just over 62% of Michiganders—about 5 million of us—have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state is hoping money talks. A $1 million prize is available for those who were vaccinated between Dec. 1 of last year and July 10 this year. For those vaccinated from Dec. 1 of last year, until July 30 of this year, they can enter for a chance to win the jackpot $2 million, one of 30 $50,000 drawings to be done daily, or one of nine full scholarships.

Other states have certainly tried the incentive model with varying success. In Ohio, they saw success in boosting vaccination numbers after rolling out a sweepstakes program. Other states, however, like Arkansas, ended their programs after they by and large failed to move the needle.

“There are some who simply have some questions, and maybe this will motivate them to seek the answers for their questions,” said Whitmer, “so they feel comfortable getting vaccinated.”

Parents have to enter children ages 12–17 who have been vaccinated.

Make sure you know your date of vaccination when entering.

