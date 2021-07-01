Governor Whitmer to announce 'lottery-style' COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to announce a new program to incentivize Michiganders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

We’re told the “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes,” which will be held as “a lottery-style raffle,” will offer a total payout of $5 million, as well as nine scholarships valued at $55,000 apiece.

The announcement is slated to be made during a press conference Thursday, July 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a similar program for Ohio residents back in May.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube