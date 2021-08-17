Michigan House representative introduces bill forbidding mask mandates in schools

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan House Rep. John Damoose (R–Harbor Springs) has put forth a plan that enables parents to determine if their children will don masks while attending public schools in the state, according to Representative Damoose’s office.

“This plan is simple: Empower parents — not the government — to decide whether students wear masks at school,” says Representative Damoose. “Parents know their own children’s needs best, and our schools should be supporting parents rather than undermining them.”

We’re told House Bill 5269, if passed, would forbid schools from mandating face masks as a requirement for students to enter classrooms.

“School boards and administrators need to prepare to educate our children and help them catch up after two years that have been disrupted by COVID,” Representative Damoose adds. “Instead, many of them are spending their time debating mask policies that should actually be decided by families.”

The bill was reportedly handed over to the House Committee on Education.

