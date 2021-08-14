Watch

Kent County lawmakers discourage mask mandate in joint letter

Posted at 4:09 PM, Aug 14, 2021
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County lawmakers are encouraging the Kent County Health Department to withhold imposing a countywide mask mandate, according to a letter addressed to Dr. Adam London.

The letter, signed by Representatives Mark Huizenga (District 74), Bryan Posthumus (District 73), Steven Johnson (District 72) and Thomas Albert (District 86), says while it is “unfortunate” that county health departments are caught in the crossfire from both sides of the masking debate, a mask mandate “circumvents consensus, restricting liberty in the process.”

The letter goes on to say residents should decide for themselves whether or not to wear masks based on personal risks and benefits.

Read the full letter below:

