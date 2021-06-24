Michigan health officials report 153 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials have confirmed 153 new cases of the coronavirus in the state. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 28 deaths connected to COVID-19 on June 24, 2021.

The deaths announced Thursday include 24 that were identified during a vital records review.

There are now 893,909 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,692 total deaths in Michigan.

A total of 340 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in the state.

As of June 18, 860,080 have recovered from the virus.

11,378,575 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 8,896,818 have been administered as of June 23.

61.3% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Michigan lifted all COVID-19 epidemic orders on gatherings and masking on June 22.

As of June 22, capacity in both indoor and outdoor settings has been increase to 100% and the state no longer requires residents to wear a face mask.

The governor had previously said the state would lift its broad mask and gatherings limits on July 1.

MORE: State lifts capacity limits on outdoor gatherings on June 1, increases indoor limits to 50%

Starting June 22, all broad broad epidemic orders will be lifted. That means both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a face-covering indoors and restaurants and bars can operate at full capacity.

Also starting on June 22, the state will lift additional orders.

Though additional orders are also being lifted, epidemic orders in effect to protect vulnerable populations in corrections, long-term care and agriculture will remain.

Whitmer also says public health measures will continue for reporting requirements and COVID testing to make sure areas where community spread is high are identified, kids are safe in school and free COVID-19 tests are available.

The governor's office cited plummeting COVID-19 cases and increased vaccination rates as factors in the decision to lift restrictions earlier than planned.

The state will release guidance for keeping kids and staff safe in schools sometime next week.

This interactive map tracks U.S. death milestones over time and an interactive timeline scrubber allows you to reveal cumulative deaths onto a county map. This map will update daily.

