MDHHS extends epidemic order on masks and gatherings

LANSING, Mich. — Michiganders will be required to wear masks and avoid gathering through most of May, after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended its key epidemic order.

The department announced Friday the Gathering and Mask order put into place last year will now stretch to at least through May 24.

MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel cited the state's high positivity rate and large number of COVID cases in the hospital.

The extention does come with one new requirement: children ages 2 to 4 must make a good-faith effort to wear a mask when at a childcare facility or camp. That mandate goes into effect April 26.

