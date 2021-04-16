Watch

MDHHS extends epidemic order on masks and gatherings

Mandates remain in place through May 24
AP
FILE— In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state health department addresses the state. Republican senators critical of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's handling of the coronavirus pandemic are weighing whether to reject her appointee Hertel to run the state health department, which has issued orders restricting business capacity and gathering sizes to limit COVID-19's spread. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
Posted at 1:52 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 13:58:45-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michiganders will be required to wear masks and avoid gathering through most of May, after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended its key epidemic order.

The department announced Friday the Gathering and Mask order put into place last year will now stretch to at least through May 24.

MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel cited the state's high positivity rate and large number of COVID cases in the hospital.

The extention does come with one new requirement: children ages 2 to 4 must make a good-faith effort to wear a mask when at a childcare facility or camp. That mandate goes into effect April 26.

