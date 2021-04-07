Watch

LIVE at 11:15 a.m.: MDHHS gives update on COVID-19 trends

Posted at 8:36 AM, Apr 07, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will give an update Wednesday morning on COVID-19 trends in the state.

Information will be provided about testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths, vaccinations and the trajectory of the virus in Michigan.

It'll be led by state epidemiologist Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at MDHHS.

The update comes as metrics continue to surge in the state, with Michigan having the highest case rate in the U.S.

Watch the news conference live here at 11:15 a.m.

