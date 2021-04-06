Of nearly 3M Michiganders vaccinated, 246 contracted COVID-19 & 3 died

(WXYZ) — Out of nearly 3 million Michiganders who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, only 246 have contracted COVID-19 and three people have died from the virus, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

According to the MDHHS, those people tested positive 14 or more days after the last dose of their vaccine. Between Jan. 1 and March 31, 117 of the 246 had hospitalization data entered and 11 were hospitalized.

The MDHHS said the three people who died were all 65 years or older, and two of the three were within three weeks of completing their vaccine.

According to the MDHHS, a small proportion of people appear to take longer to get a full antibody response.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows that more than 4.7 million doses have been administered and 2,958,158 Michiganders have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That means .008315985% of people vaccinated have caught COVID-19 and .000101414% of people have died after being vaccinated.

"Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are considered 95% and 94% effective respectively, which means that while it is significantly less likely, it is still possible to contract the virus after being vaccinated," a MDHHS spokesperson said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the vaccine is still the best form of protection from COVID-19. In a press conference on Tuesday, Dr. Khaldun said the likelihood is smaller that a fully-vaccinated person who contracts COVID-19 will get sick or pass it on to someone else.