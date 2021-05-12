Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: Whitmer gives latest update on Michigan's pandemic response

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this image provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Monday, April 6, 2020. Whitmer said Detroit-area hospitals are running "dangerously low" on personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also reported an "incredible surge" in the number of unemployment claims and promised that people would get paid, despite computer woes and bureaucratic red tape. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
Gov. Whitmer hopes 'some relaxing' of coronavirus limitations by May 1
Posted at 8:24 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 08:24:50-04

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give her latest update on the state's pandemic response Wednesday morning.

She'll be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The update comes within days of the FDA expanding its emergency use authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.

RELATED: WATCH: Spectrum Health doctors discuss FDA's expansion of Pfizer vaccine

RELATED: Health expert addresses vaccine hesitancy among parents of 12- to 15-year-olds

Watch the briefing live here at about 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.