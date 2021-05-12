LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: Whitmer gives latest update on Michigan's pandemic response

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give her latest update on the state's pandemic response Wednesday morning.

She'll be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The update comes within days of the FDA expanding its emergency use authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.

