LIVE at 9 a.m.: Spectrum Health doctors discuss FDA's expansion of Pfizer vaccine

file photo
A dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is held by a staff member at Spectrum Health
Posted at 8:29 AM, May 11, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Doctors from Spectrum Health will discuss on Tuesday the FDA's recent expansion of its emergency authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children 12 to 15 years old.

RELATED: FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12 to 15-year-olds

The two-dose vaccine had been authorized for those as young as 16. After clinical trials and research in those age 12 to 15, the pharmaceutical company asked the FDA to expand their emergency use authorization to allow the vaccine to be used in younger teens.

Watch Spectrum Health's Q&A live here at about 9 a.m.

