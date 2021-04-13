Watch

J&J COVID vaccine in west Michigan by the numbers

AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 12:57 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 12:57:25-04

WEST MICHIGAN — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after receiving reports that six people developed “rare and severe” blood clots after receiving it.

The FDA made the announcement in a series of tweets Tuesday morning, stating the recommendation is out of an abundance of caution.

The CDC says they have only received six reports of people experiencing a rare and severe type of blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine out of the more than 6.8 million doses administered.

RELATED: Local health departments respond to 'pause' in J&J COVID-19 vaccine

So far, Michigan has distributed 328,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Of those doses, 199,075 have been administered in the state. That leaves 129,625 unused Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the state.

Here’s a breakdown of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines distributed and administered throughout west Michigan.

** The number of doses administered is based on the county of residence, not where the vaccine was given. Due to this reason, some counties have a higher number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered than distributed. **

Allegan County

Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 2,500

Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 2,282

Difference between vaccines distributed: 218

Barry/Eaton Counties

Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 3,800

Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 3,665

Difference between vaccines distributed: 135

Branch County

Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 1,500

Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 1,488

Difference between vaccines distributed: 12

Calhoun County

Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 4,300

Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 2,284

Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 2,016

Cass County

Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 2,000

Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 461

Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 1,539

Ionia County

Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 4,400

Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 1,821

Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 2,579

Kalamazoo County

Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 12,300

Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 4,014

Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 8,286

Kent County

Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 20,300

Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 12,423

Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 7,877

Montcalm County

Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 2,600

Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 1,872

Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 728

Muskegon County

Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 6,600

Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 3,574

Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 3,026

Newaygo County

Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 900

Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 1,014

Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: -114

Ottawa County

Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 6,200

Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 7,132

Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: -932

St. Joseph County

Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 2,500

Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 2,017

Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 483

Van Buren County

Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 4,000

Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 1,973

Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 2,027

