J&J COVID vaccine in west Michigan by the numbers

WEST MICHIGAN — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after receiving reports that six people developed “rare and severe” blood clots after receiving it.
The FDA made the announcement in a series of tweets Tuesday morning, stating the recommendation is out of an abundance of caution.
The CDC says they have only received six reports of people experiencing a rare and severe type of blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine out of the more than 6.8 million doses administered.
So far, Michigan has distributed 328,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Of those doses, 199,075 have been administered in the state. That leaves 129,625 unused Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the state.
Here’s a breakdown of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines distributed and administered throughout west Michigan.
** The number of doses administered is based on the county of residence, not where the vaccine was given. Due to this reason, some counties have a higher number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered than distributed. **
Allegan County
Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 2,500
Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 2,282
Difference between vaccines distributed: 218
Barry/Eaton Counties
Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 3,800
Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 3,665
Difference between vaccines distributed: 135
Branch County
Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 1,500
Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 1,488
Difference between vaccines distributed: 12
Calhoun County
Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 4,300
Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 2,284
Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 2,016
Cass County
Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 2,000
Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 461
Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 1,539
Ionia County
Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 4,400
Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 1,821
Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 2,579
Kalamazoo County
Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 12,300
Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 4,014
Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 8,286
Kent County
Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 20,300
Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 12,423
Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 7,877
Montcalm County
Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 2,600
Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 1,872
Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 728
Muskegon County
Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 6,600
Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 3,574
Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 3,026
Newaygo County
Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 900
Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 1,014
Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: -114
Ottawa County
Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 6,200
Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 7,132
Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: -932
St. Joseph County
Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 2,500
Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 2,017
Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 483
Van Buren County
Johnson & Johnson vaccines distributed: 4,000
Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered: 1,973
Difference between vaccines distributed and administered: 2,027
