Local health departments respond to 'pause' in J&J COVID-19 vaccine

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan's local health departments, along with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office, are responding to the FDA's recommendation to "pause" the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after reports of rare blood clots.

Office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

“The safety and health of Michiganders will always come first," Whitmer's office said in a statement. "We will follow the FDA’s guidance to temporarily pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution, and adapt our vaccine strategy going forward until a further review of the data can be conducted. With this latest development, it’s more important than ever for the federal government to implement a targeted strategy that allocates additional Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to hotspots like Michigan to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. Governor Whitmer will continue fighting for the vaccines we need to protect Michiganders, so we can get back to normal as soon as possible.”

Calhoun County:

Calhoun County, which had planned to use the J&J vaccine during a walk-in clinic in Albion on Tuesday, will instead administer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at its walk-in clinics "until more information is available."

Muskegon County:

A spokesperson told Fox 17 that Muskegon County health officials are "definitely" following the recommendation to pause use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.

4,221 doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered to Muskegon County residents as of Tuesday morning.

Ottawa County:

Ottawa County's health department will follow suit and suspend the use of J&J's vaccine.

“We have canceled all Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics until the FDA and CDC can ensure us of vaccine safety,” said Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. “We have notified our vaccination partners and healthcare providers to increase situational awareness. Ottawa County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing, so we encourage everyone to continue to pursue COVID-19 vaccination opportunities of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine that are still available.”

This is a developing story. More statements will be added as they become available.