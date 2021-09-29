Insurance companies will stop waiving costs for COVID-19 care on Sept. 30

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two of West Michigan's largest health insurance providers are changing how care related to COVID-19 will be covered.

Priority Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan are both ending the waiver of COVID-19 costs on Thursday, Sept. 30.

We’re told COVID-19 services will be treated like any other medical condition that is covered in each person’s insurance plan starting Friday, Oct. 1.

Priority Health extended the waiver for the final time back in March. Blue Cross's final extension came in February.

Both companies will continue to cover COVID-19 treatments, including vaccinations. People covered under plans by either Priority Health or Blue Cross Blue Shield should expect to have to cover copays and deductibles.

Priority Health released this statement on the subject:

"Since the early days of the pandemic, Priority Health has waived all member cost sharing for the treatment of COVID-19. As previously communicated, starting September 30, 2021 Priority Health will be returning to standard benefits and coverage for the treatment of COVID-19. The vaccines have proven to be extremely effective at preventing the transmission of COVID-19 and severe illness or death. We will continue to offer the vaccine at $0 to all members, as we believe getting vaccinated is the most effective way for our members to keep themselves, their families, and their community safe."

Dr. James Grant, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, released this statement:

"Earlier this year, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network announced we plan to continue to waive member cost share for COVID-19 treatment through Sept. 30, 2021 . After that, Blue Cross and Blue Care Network will continue to cover medically necessary services while members will pay the appropriate cost share for these services. That decision was made and communicated back in February. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is proud to be one of the first health plans to provide this temporary waiver benefit. We will still cover the cost of COVID treatment with appropriate copays and deductibles."

