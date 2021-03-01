Priority Health extends COVID-19 treatment coverage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Priority Health will continue to waive all copays, deductibles and coinsurance for medically necessary treatment of COVID-19 through Sept. 30, according to a news release Monday.

The company will also continue to offer $0 cost share coverage for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“When the pandemic started over a year ago, Priority Health made the commitment to put the health and wellness of our members first,” said Praveen Thadani, president of Priority Health. “We are staying true to that commitment, and that includes making sure that our members have affordable access to the coverage and treatment that they need. We are still in the midst of this health crisis, and we encourage community members to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine once it is made available to them.”

Patients must have a confirmed primary COVID-19 diagnosis and be receiving evidence-based care for treatment to be fully covered.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider.