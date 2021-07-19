First case of the delta variant of COVID-19 identified in Barry County

The first case of the delta variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Barry County.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department says the delta variant was identified in an individual who was not vaccinated against COVID-19 on July 19. The individual tested positive for COVID-19 back on July 5.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department is urging residents to continue taking precautions against COVID-19.

Precautions include:

Get vaccinated for COVID-19 when available and eligible. For the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, this means receiving both doses for the vaccine to be fully effective.

doses for the vaccine to be fully effective. Wear a mask around others if not vaccinated.

Stay six feet apart from others if not vaccinated.

Wash hands often.

Ventilate indoor spaces.

The delta variant was first identified in India and resulted from mutations to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The first case of the delta variant in Michigan was identified in Ottawa County in June.

Due to the time it takes to perform genetic sequencing and the small percentage of COVID-19 tests that are3 sequenced to identify the delta variant, the health department says it’s likely there are additional unidentified cases in Barry County.

