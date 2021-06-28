First case of COVID-19 delta variant identified in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Health officials have confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 delta variant in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department says they are conducting contact tracing and disease investigation to identify close contacts and vaccination status.

The health department says this is the only known case in Kalamazoo County right now but says it’s possible there are more that haven’t been identified as the delta variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants and is believed to be more contagious.

“The introduction of the Delta COVID-19 variant in Kalamazoo County underscores the importance of continued vigilance to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. William Nettleton, medical director of Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department. “Getting vaccinated remains the best defense against COVID-19. Washing your hands, maintaining physical distance when possible, and wearing a mask if you are unvaccinated or feeling unwell will provide further protection against the Delta variant of COVID-19.”

The health department says vaccines are effective in lowering your risk of severe adverse health outcomes due to the delta variant.

Right now, 60.6% of Kalamazoo County residents age 12 and older have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 56.3% have completed a two-dose vaccine series.

The health department recommends the following preventative actions:

• Get vaccinated as soon as possible if you are eligible and have not done so.

• Wear a face mask when unvaccinated.

• Stay 6 feet apart from others.

• Wash hands often.

• Ventilate indoor spaces.

