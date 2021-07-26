Watch

First case of Delta Variant identified in Calhoun County

FOX 17
The COVID-19 Delta variant has made its way to West Michigan.
Delta Variant - COVID-19
Posted at 7:16 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 19:16:24-04

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Public Health Department (CCPHD) confirmed the first case of the Delta COVID-19 variant in a Calhoun County resident on July 26, 2021.

CCPHD reports the Delta variant may be considerably more transmissible than other variants.

Those interested in getting vaccinated can schedule an appointment to do so at the Calhoun County Public Health Department via telephone at (269) 969-6363 or online.

