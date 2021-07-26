First case of Delta Variant identified in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Public Health Department (CCPHD) confirmed the first case of the Delta COVID-19 variant in a Calhoun County resident on July 26, 2021.

RELATED: First case of COVID-19 delta variant detected in Kent County

CCPHD reports the Delta variant may be considerably more transmissible than other variants.

Those interested in getting vaccinated can schedule an appointment to do so at the Calhoun County Public Health Department via telephone at (269) 969-6363 or online.