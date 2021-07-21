First case of COVID-19 delta variant detected in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The first case of the delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Kent County, according to Dr. Adam London with the Kent County Health Department.

The delta variant was first identified in India and resulted from mutations to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The first case of the delta variant in Michigan was identified in Ottawa County in June.

Monday, Barry County announced its first case of the delta variant. In that case, the individual who tested positive had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC reports the delta variant of the coronavirus is surging in the U.S. and now accounts for about 83% of new COVID-19 cases.

Director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky shared the data during a Senate hearing Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 71 cases of the delta variant in Michigan, 13 cases more than there were on Tuesday morning.

This story is developing and will be updated when we receive new information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube