Dr. Abha talks about the impacts of COVID vaccine hesitancy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each week we continue to speak with health experts about the latest on COVID-19 in Michigan.

Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Abha Gupta Varma, MD spoke with us today about how vaccine hesitancy in minority population is starting to go down.

Dr. Abha says many of her patients come in with questions and concerns about the vaccine.

"After our 20 minute visit, they've left signed up for the vaccine because they feel satisfied with the conversation they're having with their primary care doctor," she said.

So far in Michigan more than 3 million people have been vaccinated. Starting today all people 50 and older and adults 16 and older with an underlying health condition can get vaccinated.

"The longer you wait to get vaccinated, the longer your hesitancy lingers, the more difficult it may prove to be to combat these variants and that more will arise and as mutations which naturally occur among viruses continue," Dr. Abha said.

"Do not wait because those variants will not wait for you," she said.

For more information or to contact Dr. Abha, click here.