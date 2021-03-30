West Michigan Vaccine Clinic expands eligibility to everyone 16+

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older, effective immediately.

Patients can now schedule appointments online.

Anyone needing special assistance may call 833-755-0696.

Minors will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The expansion comes a day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said counties should expand eligibility before the original April 5 date.

COVID-19 cases have been surging in Michigan.

In addition, more non-clinical volunteers will be needed to help with the expansion.

Volunteers may help with greeting clinic attendees, providing directional assistance, escorting attendees who need help, sanitizing and organizing supplies, performing temperature checks and more.

Prior health care experience isn’t needed, though volunteers will need to be 18 or older, not have any felonies or misdemeanors within the past 10 years, have a valid driver’s license with no suspensions in the past five years and not had any symptoms of COVID-19 for at least 14 days before volunteering.

Fill out this survey if interested in a volunteer position.

