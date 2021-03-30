Menu

WATCH: Spectrum Health gives update on COVID-19 and vaccine progress

WXMI
Posted at 2:41 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 15:36:34-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Spectrum Health officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon on the state of COVID-19 in Michigan, along with progress on the vaccination front.

Topics included an update on COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalizations, vaccine scheduling and delivery, and an update on reaching disproportionally affected communities.

Watch here:

RELATED: Younger age groups fueling massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Michigan

RELATED: West Michigan Vaccine Clinic expands eligibility to everyone 16+

