Michigan encourages health departments to vaccinate residents of any age

MICHIGAN — Michigan is encouraging local health departments and other medical providers to vaccinate residents of any age.

It comes as new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations increase statewide and one week before the state is set to formally open the vaccines to anyone over the age of 16.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer first made the remarks in an interview with Crain’s Detroit Business on Monday.

A spokesperson for Gov. Whitmer confirmed the shift in guidance, explaining providers with the capacity and vaccine availability can immunize people 16 years and older.

“As we receive more and more vaccines, we are still encouraging providers to prioritize our must vulnerable, including older Michiganders and those with disabilities,” said Bobby Leddy, press secretary, in an email to FOX17. “In an effort to ensure no vaccine goes to waste, we continue to ask providers to fill every vaccine appointment with someone 16 years or older.”