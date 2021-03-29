Meijer now offering COVID vaccine at all locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is now a partner in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, allowing it to provide COVID-19 vaccine doses in all of its stores.

The expansion will allow the retailer to administer a total of 150,000 doses this week through clinics held in stores, as well as offsite clinics, according to a news release Monday.

SEE MORE: One week until Michiganders 16 & older can get vaccinated for COVID-19

Meijer had previously been named a Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

“Our stores and pharmacies continue playing an integral role in supporting their communities across the Midwest during this challenging time,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Whether our team members and pharmacists are working with local organizations, coordinating offsite events or hosting large in-store clinics, we’re proud to continue our efforts as a federal retail pharmacy partner in the states of Wisconsin, Illinois and Kentucky as we expand access to these critical vaccines and defeat this pandemic.”

This week alone, Meijer will conduct more than 950 clinics in stores throughout the Midwest.

That’s in addition to supporting FEMA at the mass vaccination clinics being held at Ford Field in Detroit and numerous offsite clinics with different partners.

SEE MORE: Use the FOX 17 Interactive COVID Mapping tool yourself

To register for an appointment to receive the vaccine at Meijer, text COVID to 75049 to receive a link to register.

The link will include three questions that allow Meijer pharmacies to determine which vaccine phase the patient is in.

Customers will be contacted with a date or their vaccine as they become available.

They’ll also be able to decline the date offered, while staying in the registration group for a future date or opt out of the process if they change their mind or have already received the vaccine.

SEE MORE: CORONAVIRUS IN WEST MICHIGAN