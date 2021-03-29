One week until Michiganders 16 & older can get vaccinated for COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All Michiganders 16-years and older will be able to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.

More than a dozen states have already implemented phase two based on supply and demand of the vaccine.

On April 5; Michigan, Tennessee, Idaho, Iowa, Florida, and Nevada will all enter phase two eligibility for the vaccine.

Phase two of the vaccine roll-out is open for anyone 16-years of age or older without preexisting health conditions.

SEE MORE: Doctors offer tips for parents on vaccinating those 16 & older

The Kent County Health Department says it will continue to prioritize those who are considered high risk, stressing the significance of this forward momentum in the roll out.

Dr. Nirali Bora, Medical Director at the Kent County Health Department, told Fox 17 this step forward will have to be accompanied with patience from the general public.

“The challenge is still vaccine scarcity, we just don’t have enough vaccine for all those who are going to be eligible,” Dr. Nirali said.

She went on to say 30 percent of the population has been vaccinated which means 70 percent of adults are still waiting to get their first shot. With more than 660,000 people living in Kent Co., the current weekly allocation of roughly 15,000 vaccines will take some time to distribute to the general population.

Things to know before getting your shot (according to the CDC):



It’s not recommended you take over-the-counter medications like aspirin or ibuprofen ahead of your shot to prevent vaccine related side-effects. However, Dr. Nirali says it’s okay to take a pain reliever after you get your shot.

Don’t get a Covid vaccine at the same time as other vaccines, wait at least 14 days before getting another shot like the flu or shingles vaccine.

There’s no cost to get a shot.

Insurance is not needed. If you do have insurance, they will be billed for the administration fee.

No documentation is required to get the vaccine.

Dr. Nirali says it’s unlikely you will have a choice in terms of scheduling where and when you’ll receive the vaccine. Recipients will not be able to choose which vaccine they receive either. She said the increasing cases and hospitalizations are strong incentives to sign up for the Covid vaccine.

“I know people are tired of a lot of these regulations, and I totally understand that,” said Dr. Nirali. “We just need to be patient for a little bit longer.

Starting April 5, you can get your name on the list by preregistering here.