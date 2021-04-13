Watch

Calhoun County pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after FDA recommendation

AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 9:20 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 09:20:05-04

ALBION, Mich. — Calhoun County health officials have paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine based on the FDA and CDC’s recommendation announced Tuesday morning.

RELATED: FDA, CDC recommend a pause in use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

The FDA said in a series of tweets it was recommending a pause after receiving reports that six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

"CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases," the FDA said in a statement.

Because of this, the Calhoun County Public Health Department will be administering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine during Tuesday’s walk-in clinic instead of Johnson & Johnson’s.

RELATED: Calhoun County offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

It will continue doing so moving forward until more information is available.

