Calhoun County pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after FDA recommendation

ALBION, Mich. — Calhoun County health officials have paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine based on the FDA and CDC’s recommendation announced Tuesday morning.

The FDA said in a series of tweets it was recommending a pause after receiving reports that six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

"CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases," the FDA said in a statement.

Because of this, the Calhoun County Public Health Department will be administering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine during Tuesday’s walk-in clinic instead of Johnson & Johnson’s.

It will continue doing so moving forward until more information is available.