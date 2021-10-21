GRCC to host vaccination clinic next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is scheduled to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week.

The school says shots (boosters included) will be administered to students, staff and community members Wednesday, Oct. 27 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Wisner-Bottrall Applied Technology Center auditorium.

GRCC says parking passes will be made available to those receiving the vaccine, adding students have until Nov. 15 to be fully vaccinated in order to receive the school’s $200 incentive.

Attendees are asked to bring their vaccine cards if they will be receiving their second dose or booster shot.

Click here for more vaccination sites.

READ MORE: GRCC holds on-site vaccine clinic for students and offers $200 incentive

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube