Governor Whitmer announces 1 million have entered 'MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes'

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says more than one million state residents have registered in the “MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes,” according to the Michigan governor’s office.

The lottery-style raffle offers vaccinated residents a chance to win cash totaling over $5 million and about $500,000 in scholarships, state officials explain.

“The response by Michiganders to the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes is outstanding,” says Governor Whitmer. “It’s exciting to see so many people signing up for the sweepstakes as they are the best messengers who can encourage their family and friends to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and help answer any questions they have about the process.”

We’re told the first round of winners will be announced Monday, July 12, continuing through Aug. 3.

