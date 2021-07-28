Cases of delta variant identified in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Multiple cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Muskegon County, health officials said Wednesday.

Because only a small percentage of positive COVID-19 test results are sent on for genetic sequencing to identify variant strains, it’s likely there are more unidentified cases of the delta variant in Muskegon County, a news release said.

“Because of increase laboratory surveillance to detect the variant, we expected to eventually find a case in Muskegon County,” said Kathy Moore, health officer and director of public health in Muskegon County. “It’s important for our community to know that this variant is circulating here and it spreads more easily and quickly, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19.”

The health department did not specify the exact number of cases identified in the county.

Public Health – Muskegon County urges residents to continue taking precautions against the virus, especially as new variants become more prevalent.

Those precautions include vaccination, staying home when ill, hand hygiene, physical distancing, use of masks in crowded spaces if unvaccinated and getting tested if you have symptoms.

In addition, any Muskegon County resident who may have been exposed to an individual infected with COVID-19 should get tested for the virus.

