Delta variant of COVID-19 identified in Allegan County

(WXMI) — The delta variant of COVID-19 has been identified in three people in Allegan County.

The Allegan County Health Department says all three individuals are fully vaccinated and are over the age of 60. One of the people had recently traveled out of state, according to the health department.

Because only a small percentage of COVID-19 positive test samples are sent for genetic sequencing to identify any variant strains, the health department says it’s likely there are additional unidentified cases of the delta variant in the county.

Vaccination is more important than ever,” said medical director Richard Tooker. “The COVID-19 vaccines show effectiveness against variants and reduce the risk of serious illness that lead to hospitalization or death.”

Health officials recommend continuing to practice mitigation strategies to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 and variants including: