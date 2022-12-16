Attempted murder, home invasion among charges after Battle Creek woman shot

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The man accused of shooting a woman during a home invasion has been arrested in Calhoun County.

James Casey, 36, was arraigned Thursday on charges of attempted murder, home invasion, and weapons offenses after a 45 year-old woman was found shot multiple times Monday.

Casey was arrested at a home on Keith Dr. during the Battle Creek Police Investigation Division and Emergency Response Team investigation Wednesday night.

The victim, who has not been named by police yet, is in stable condition at a local hospital.