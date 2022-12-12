Info sought in shooting that injured 45-year-old woman in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police seek information related to a shooting that occurred in Battle Creek early Monday morning.

The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says a neighbor in the area of Howland Street and Parkway Drive reported that someone had been shot at around 3:25 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 45-year-old woman who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

Firefighters and paramedics administered care before she was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to BCPD.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with police by calling 269-966-3322. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

