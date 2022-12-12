Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Info sought in shooting that injured 45-year-old woman in Battle Creek

Battle Creek police
file photo
Battle Creek police
Posted at 4:16 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 16:16:38-05

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police seek information related to a shooting that occurred in Battle Creek early Monday morning.

The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says a neighbor in the area of Howland Street and Parkway Drive reported that someone had been shot at around 3:25 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 45-year-old woman who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

Firefighters and paramedics administered care before she was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to BCPD.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with police by calling 269-966-3322. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered