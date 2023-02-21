Are you up for the Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get ready— registration for the Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge is open now!

This self-paced family favorite explores retailers, restaurants, and landmarks all over Grand Rapids.

Challenges are designed for all ages and can me completed anytime between 8 a.m. Monday March 8 and 8 p.m. Sunday March 12.

“We know this is always a fun LaughFest activity for friends and families as they compete against each other, their friends and their neighbors,” said Zack Berends, Gilda’s LaughFest Festival Manager. “We can’t wait to see teams racing to various locations throughout the city, engaging in fun and exciting challenges that require quick thinking, fast acting and lots of laughs.”

There’s no limit to team size. All submissions will be reviewed, and the winners announced the week of March 22.

If you’re ready for the challenge, register here.

Additional Shows

What Makes You Smile

A partnership with area schools, students created a LaughFest Smile Card showing what makes them smile. These will be on display at the Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids clubhouse on Bridge St throughout the festival along with the Kids Joke, Drums for All, and Family Improv on March 11.

Cancer Survivor Showcase

March 8 starting at 7 p.m. Six live stand-up comedians who are cancer survivors will perform in Midtown.

All Y’all Comedy Showcase

9:30 p.m. on March 10, Golden Age At Creston Brewery featuring local talent, Mike Logan

Tickets and more can be found on the LaughFest website.