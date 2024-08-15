Winner's Hair Braiding gets young ladies ready for back to school with free hairstyling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) students will be back in class on Monday, but not without an important stop first: the salon.

Winner's Hair Braiding located at 1258 Madison spent Thursday braiding hair for free so Grand Rapids's young ladies can be ready for the first day of school.

“So what can we give back to the society, to the community, to the neighborhood that we are in?" Founder Sarah Moisema said.

The team was all smiles.

Flyers were handed out around the community so people knew where to go.

They plan to continue the event next year.

“We want to give God the glory, that they trust us with their kids. They allow us to do the kids' hair. We’re just sharing the love of God. It’s not about us; it’s about Jesus," Moisema said.

