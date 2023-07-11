Urban Alliance Life Camp encouraging Kzoo kids to turn away from gun violence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Urban Alliance hosted a special camp on Tuesday designed to give kids the tools and resources they need to help end the cycle of gun violence within Kalamazoo.

The Urban Alliance Life Camp was hosted just three days after 17-year-old Corleon Gordon was shot and killed. His death marked the 12th homicide in the city this year.

Gordon’s brother, Percy, and Urban Alliance spoke with children Tuesday about the impacts of gun violence. Percy now knows the impact of gun violence firsthand, without ever being hit by a bullet.

“He always made sure we, I was good. Even though I'm his older brother, he always called me and checked up on me. We loved him very much,” he told FOX 17.

After losing his brother, attending the Life Camp was a hard choice.

“I didn't want to come. But I'm here because I know that there's work to be done. And I'm willing to get the work done,” Gordon said.

The camp gives children resources and tools to turn away from violence. It’s meant to be fun and educational, with games and team-building exercises.

Kids also had the opportunity to hear from community members about how gun violence has impacted them and write letters to a shooter.

“They're actually writing this letter to an individual who may be contemplating pulling the trigger, or an individual that has pulled the trigger,” said James Harris, the outreach manager for Urban Alliance.

The letters are about compassion and not condemnation.

“I just want to encourage our community, man, even though we've had 12 homicides, we have to keep putting in the work. And we cannot allow that to frustrate us,” Harris said.

He believes some of the reasons for youth violence have a lot to do with music, lack of role models, abandonment issues and internalizing generational trauma.

The next Life Camp is scheduled for August 8 at Frederick Douglass Community Association.

Sessions take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and are free to attend. Registration is required and can be done at urbanalliancekalamazoo.org

