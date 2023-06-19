Uptown Church planning events to bring families, children and police together

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — The Uptown Community Church is opening its doors to everyone on Saturday, July 15 from noon to 4:00 pm for its 3rd Annual Community Celebration. The event is based on building relationships with local law enforcement and community services. The motto is building relationships to bring forth forgiveness for the purpose of healing. It will be a day full of fun, food, fellowship and music.

On Saturday, August 5th, boys and girls from 8-18 are invited to Fishing with the Po-Po, when police officers will come alongside them for a day packed with fishing, water sports and a BBQ on Lake Pettit in Newaygo County. Many of these kids haven’t been outside of the Grand Rapids Metro area. This event provides an opportunity to surround the youth with acceptance and love, adventure and skills. Organizers are hoping to bring 40 young people along for the day that will provide a new perspective on a relationship with law enforcement.

The Back to School Backpack and Bicycle Giveaway is Saturday, August 12. The program provides kids with a backpack full of school supplies so they can start their school year prepared and confident. The goal is to give away 150 backpacks to students who need them. Several young people will also bring home a brand new bicycle.

There are many sponsorship opportunities available – the church hopes to raise $15,000 that will pay for all of these events and more. Head to uptownchurchgr.com for more information or email Pastor Greg at gauptownchurchgr@gmail.com.