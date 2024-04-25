Two Sides to the Story: Car thefts declining says GRPD; victims still voicing concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Creating lasting change through news coverage has always been the goal on FOX 17. That's why we launched our A Path Forward initiative — to help combat youth crime in West Michigan.

Perhaps the biggest driving force behind that effort was the rise in car thefts.

In fact, that's contributed to a common narrative in Grand Rapids as of late — crime is on the rise.

It certainly was for a bit.

As you can see in the graph below, the City of Grand Rapids highlighted a peak of 1,402 reported car thefts in 2022. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom called it "chaos." Kias and Hyundais, which have made headlines for being the most attractive targets, made up a combined 50.5% of cases according to GRPD.

You can see that same data broken down by month from January 2021 through March 2024.

As you can see, after a slight dip in 2023, Grand Rapids is now on pace for a total of 860 car thefts in 2024. That's a 39% decrease in two years.

As the numbers change, so has Winstrom's perspective.

“I would say very optimistic," he told FOX 17. "It's definitely trending in the right direction, and I hope we keep trending in that direction.”

Winstrom said that's happening for three main reasons. For one, more nonprofits and resources are focused on giving kids something better to do other than stealing cars. Plus, Winstrom mentioned how GRPD, along with vehicle manufactureers, have made an effort to connect with vehicle owners to better protect their property.

He also praised the work of the Combined Auto Theft Team, a multi-agency effort from the Grand Rapids Police Department, Wyoming Police Department and Kentwood Police Department to combat that kind of crime.

“Especially as we're all coming out of this period of being short on personnel, to be able to get together and say, 'Hey, we all have collectively this problem. It's going to take a bunch of us together to put together a mission — an anti-auto theft mission," Winstrom said.

When looking at the data by location, you'll find something interesting.

In the south and east sections of the city, the areas neighboring Wyoming and Kentwood, car thefts from January to March in 2024 dropped a combined 39% compared to the same time frame in 2023.

That's not the surprising part, considering it reflects the overall trend.

However, on the north and west side of town, car thefts increased by a whopping 46%.

Winstrom said he doesn't think it's necessarily associated with the task force, as "these kinds of crimes tend to geographically migrate" over time.

No matter how you crunch the numbers, though, GRPD said Hyundais and Kias still make up 50% of all car theft cases in the city.

Jason Noling, who had his Hyundai stolen two summers ago, said any optimism for the future doesn't change the past.

"I'll never buy a Hyundai or Kia," he told FOX 17 Wednesday. "I'll never rent one. I don't even want to look at one.”

Noling didn't always feel that way, though.

He purchased a 2017 Hyundai Elantra in August 2022. As an Uber driver, he finally found the reliable option he'd been looking for. Or so he thought.

Noling had the car for all of nine days before the nightmare began.

“I got up one day to go to work, walked down the stairs of my apartment, and I saw a pile of glass in the parking space where my car was parked," he said. "I just kind of stood there for a minute. Like, there's no way somebody just stole my vehicle.”

Models like his, produced before November 1, 2021, with a standard key ignition start, were made without engine immobilizers.

It's not illegal, but that does make it an easy target for car thieves.

The ones who took Noling's car didn't get very far, as it was found later that day four miles from his home. Still, the damage was done.

His brand new car had been taken, then totaled.

“Just like everybody else, you hear about it, but you never think it's gonna happen to you, or in your city or town," he said.

Kia and Hyundai have made efforts to help people in Noling's position, offering steering wheel locks or ignition protectors.

Plus, there's an upcoming event in Grand Rapids where Hyundai technicians will install anti-theft software for free.

Noling said those efforts still fall well short of fixing the issue.

“In my personal opinion, it's too little too late," he said. "There has been way too much damage. Way too much time has gone past, and there's been not enough action to help remedy the situation.”

Noling is part of a class-action lawsuit against Hyundai. Owners can click this link to file a claim.

There's a separate class-action lawsuit against Kia as well. Owners can click this link to file a claim.

The deadline to file a claim for both is January 11, 2025.

As for that upcoming event, GRPD and Hyundai are teaming up to help curb the crisis.

This Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Hyundai technicians will be in downtown Grand Rapids at 555 Monroe Avenue completing an anti-theft software upgrade

Hyundai owners don't need an appointment, nor do they need to register. It's free, and they said it'll take less than 30 minutes per vehicle.

Owners will also receive a complimentary steering wheel lock.

You can find more information here.

