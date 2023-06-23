The Midwest Tech Project engages young people in the juvenile system

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — We all make mistakes, period. But when a young person who doesn't have a lot of resources makes a bad decision, it can often lead to a lifetime in the justice system. But with education, support and some love, many are hoping to break this cycle for teens in our community. Tech X is bringing a world of career pathways in technology to the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center.

The center houses kids and teens for all different reasons, some face new charges, some are on probation, others are waiting to be placed in a foster home. Huemartin Robinson II has worked within Kent County juvenile system for most of his career. Right now, he says there are between 80-90 young people housed at the detention facility, and sadly, it's not uncommon for teens to end up here more than once. But Robinson, the staff here and community partners are doing what they can to show these young people they can have a future.

Alvin Hills IV is the co-founder of the Midwest Tech Project. The company is focused on getting people of color and women into the technology industry. For several months he has worked with the kids at the facility, bringing in guests to talk about tech and the opportunities in the field. The goal here is two-fold, one is to help inspire and engage these young people. The second, more long-term goal is to build up the technology workforce across west Michigan and the Midwest, while making it equitable, inclusive and representative of the community and culture.

Bringing in Black male role models into the center is also very important. The men can establish relationships and show the teens that there are opportunities available in a viable career path. The hope is to lead them into a job shadow, internship and ultimately entry level employment.

If you're a tech company and you would like to be a part of Tech X, or if you feel you have some other gifts to share with these young people, there are plenty of opportunities available. You’re encouraged to reach out to the Midwest Tech Project or Kent County.