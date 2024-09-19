Seeds of Promise, local nonprofit, awarded $55k for violence reduction programming in Grand Rapids

Seeds of Promise, a local nonprofit in Grand Rapids, was awarded $55,000 by the City of Grand Rapids.

The money came from part of an allocation determined by the participatory budget process. More than $200,000 was set aside for community-based violence reduction in Grand Rapids' third ward.

“The first thing that I thought about Julie, was to be thankful for this incredible community of human beings,” CEO of Seeds of Promise Regenail Thomas said.

Seeds of Promise will host a variety of different types of programming. This includes things like increasing involvement in current civic and public safety programs, recruiting 50 resident leaders to complete conflict resolution training, and hosting socials with the Grand Rapids Public School district, the Grand Rapids Police Department, and parents.

“This money is incredible because all of it will go to addressing the issues of relationships, and adult responsibility,” Thomas said.

The nonprofit was started two decades ago.

“One of the real unique things about Seeds of Promise is we’re a bottom-up rather than top-down. A majority of organizations in America, your money comes in from the federal government goes into the county then the city then the organization. We’re bottom up. We listen to the people, find out what their needs and wants are, and we build up,” co-founder Ronald Jimmerson said.

Seeds of Promise primarily serves the third ward in Grand Rapids. This money is going to make a big difference, community leaders say.

“It comes down to a dollar sign, when it comes to taking some of these programs, these great ideas that these neighborhood associations have…they all have these great ideas, they just don’t have the funding for them,” Grand Rapids Police Captian Cathy Williams said.

More stories on FOX 17 A Path Forward

Check out our list of community resources available to help in West Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube