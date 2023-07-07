Running for success: Grand Rapids nonprofit supports youth on and off the track

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local nonprofit is working to make physical activity more fun while helping the youth in our community bond with one another.

That's the idea behind Tone Up! Elite Track Club in Grand Rapids, which Tony Shellman founded in 2018. Now, he's the CEO and head coach

"It started because I get tired of the stigmatization of 'track is not fun,'" Shellman said. His goal was to give kids the chance to enjoy track.

"To see it grow and get bigger and bigger, it's making me feel like I'm doing something right," he added.

Dozens of kids, ranging from eight to 18 years old, were at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids Thursday night honing their skills.

"These parents can know where they are at, and getting some good opportunities. They can mingle with some people that they wouldn't usually mingle with," Shellman said.

Mingling— and mentoring. Shellman says the older kids are often helping out with the younger ones in the program.

"A lot of these kids don't have younger siblings, so it gave them a chance to be a big brother and big sister sometimes," he explained. "It always feels good to see that giving back."

Taylor Pierce-James is one of the many young people who has grown with the program.

"It makes a huge effort and tries to prevent youth violence and, like, try to heal from that," Pierce-James said.

On this track, she does much more than just run. Taylor is also a mentor with Tone Up!

"When you had those mentors yourself, like, some of the older kids that have already graduated now and are on to college and stuff, it's really easy to step into their positions and take the younger kids under your wing," she told FOX 17.

Shellman says having younger allies can be a game-changer when it comes to talking with kids.

"The older kids can get across to them quicker than I can because it's peer-to-peer," he added.

Tone Up! Elite Track Club has 22 kids qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics. Shellman says, unfortunately, some might not be able to go because of the cost.

If you're able and willing to donate, you may do so here, or you can send a check to:

TONE UP ELITE TRACK CLUB

1730 Dawes Ct. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

