Prison trades program gives workers new skills, opportunity after release

IONIA, Mich. — Michigan has the largest prison trades program in the United States. Inmates who participate are learning lifelong skills that are providing opportunity for them, and filling vital roles within their communities upon their release.

The Building Trades program at Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility starts with classroom learning. Then, instructor Andy Hengesbach give the men hands on experience in the shop. The crew builds cabinets that will be installed in Habitat for Humanity homes across the state. They also make all kinds of creative items, like signs, bag boards, dollhouses and more that will go to other non-profits for raffles or auctions.

Steve Stap is a leader among the workers. He has been in the program the longest and says the worst part of the day is when he has to leave. He enjoys the work and is excited to continue his career. He has already secured a job, and can't wait to continue to use the skills he's picked up here. This is his third time in prison, and he says this program has given him a goal, drive and ambition to give him a new future. He says it's truly changed his life.

In addition to carpentry, the Michigan Department of Corrections offers programs for masonry and concrete, electrical, welding, horticulture, plumbing, computer coding, food technology and more.

