Pitch your idea: GR seeking violence reduction programs to award money

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As part of our A Path Forward initiative, FOX 17 has highlighted dozens of West Michigan organizations focused on making their community a safer place.

Soon, five groups in Grand Rapids will be on the receiving end of big money to help make their proposals a reality.

The event will be held at the corner of Kalamazoo and Alger on Grand Rapid's southeast side on October 18, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Calling all do-gooders, community care-ers, and specifically those whose work aims to reduce violence. The city of Grand Rapids wants to hear your ideas.

“What it is, is it is an opportunity for the public and organizations to pitch their ideas on how to reduce violence in our community,” Asante Cain, assistant to the City Manager said.

By pitching and receiving funds— to the tune of up to $10,000. $50,000 is up for grabs, split between five chosen organizations.

“We’ve awarded tens of thousands of dollars,” Cain said.

Pitch and Highlight Night is funded by the SAFE Task Force, which is the city of Grand Rapids' anti-violence initiative. The night has been happening for a few years now. Proposals must seek to reduce violence, with a focus on those involved in violence ages 12-24.

“We’ve funded parenting programs to help parents understand the challenges their juveniles face. We’ve funded intervention programs. An organization called Realism is Loyalty comes to mind,” Cain said.

The driving organization behind the effort says this is a way for community-based solutions to be given a chance to stop violence, instead of the only solution being policing. Asante Cain, the assistant to the city manager, agrees

“I think it’s very important. Obviously, we have the police department, and they have their role. But it’s also important that our community stand up and figure out some of their own solutions on how to combat violence,” Cain said.

