One year later: FOX 17 'A Path Forward' campaign marks milestone

KENT COUNTY, Mich — This June marks one year since FOX 17 launched 'A Path Forward', an initiative aimed at reducing youth crime by addressing obstacles, building bridges, and connecting families with important community resources.

Over the past year, more than 120 stories have aired, covering the problem, people, and organizations on the ground making a difference.

"I think that as an organization as a city, we're trending in the right direction. And I hope we keep it up," said Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom. "I'd love to see zero crime. I don't think it's going to happen while I'm here. But I think we're making progress."

A Path Forward was more than a year in the making.

“We gathered community leaders together, community members, people from law enforcement, people from the nonprofit community, people from the business community, and we listened,” Kim Krause, General Manager at FOX 17 explained.

Those meetings in the summer of 2022 led to the creation of A Path Forward Advisory Council.

In 2024, FOX 17's commitment to A Path Forward continues.

