Mirror Me, Inc. on mission to build girls' confidence, community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A new nonprofit is helping girls in West Michigan and beyond build self-esteem and find the right path forward.

Sharalle Ankrah founded Mirror Me, Inc. to mentor and inspire young women to be the best they can be.

Courtesy: Mirror Me, Inc.

"I was raised in a single-parent household... growing up, even with all the things that my mom did, I still had feelings of low self-esteem, still have feelings of mental decline, still had feelings of different, adverse childhood experiences and things of that nature," explained Ankrah. "I just wanted to be that example for some of the girls who were dealing with some of the things that I had to deal with, without help."

The organization has touched hundreds of girls so far with its mission.

Courtesy: Mirror Me, Inc.

"We are a mentoring organization, we do a group mentoring model. And the idea is that the person who's doing the mentoring would be awesome enough to be mirrored. So that's where the name came from. We're mirroring each other," she said. "My pride and joy is seeing the girls grow from where they are to where they want to be."

Ankrah has developed free programming, dubbed "crowned curriculum" that's currently being taught in Muskegon, Michigan and across the world in Ghana, Africa.

Courtesy: Mirror Me, Inc.

"Crowned curriculum teaches about identity. It teaches about purpose and social emotional development. And we do that in the schools during the day or after school," Ankrah told FOX 17 News. "And we also do it with different partnering organizations, Boys and Girls Club, Kent County Juvenile Detention Center, and things of that nature."

The free programming is offered to girls in third through eighth grade.

An annual event, called "You are Enough" will bring mothers and daughters together next month for a special photoshoot.

"We've partnered with local photographers who are excited, extremely excited to give back to the community," Ankrah said. "And then we also have some local makeup artists who will be there and willing and available to do your makeup before your photoshoot."

Ankrah hopes to take her efforts worldwide one day.

Courtesy: Mirror Me, Inc.

"I really believe that I'm doing the work that I have been called to do. I know that I've been put on this earth to assure identity and inspired destiny, I absolutely know that...And we won't stop until we reach every girl globally."

Registration is still open for the mother/daughter photoshoot in Grand Rapids April 27th. To sign up, clickhere.

To learn more about Mirror Me, Inc. visit the website or Facebook page.

More stories on FOX 17 A Path Forward

Check out our list of community resources available to help in West Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube