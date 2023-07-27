Marvelous Lifestyles Outreach dedicated to financial literacy for all

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Marvelous Lifestyle Outreach believes everyone deserves a chance to be empowered and create a life they dream of. From financial literacy, to buying a first home, to child care and family services, the organization is breaking down barriers for adults, and helping students establish healthy habits to create a brighter future.

For years, Marvelous Lifestyle has helped adults who never learned the basics of money management. The organization is growing, hoping to share more lessons on financial literacy in schools across the area. From an hour-long session to a semester-long class, owner Karmen Johnson says they want to make sure our kids start with the knowledge they need to thrive and grow in the real world.

Johnson says they are also opening a Marvelous Learning center, providing quality, affordable child care this fall. They are looking for experienced educators and those interested in a career that will give back to the community.

To learn more about Marvelous Lifestyle Outreach, or the Marvelous Learning Center, you can head to their website marvelouslifestylesoutreach.org.