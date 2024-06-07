'I had to change my life': How Grand Rapids man went from committing crime to community leader

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Elijah Libbett is working to make a difference in the community where he was born and raised.

His restaurant, Ellnora's Kitchen, is known for serving up something special-- and it's not just the food.

FOX 17

"There's a lot of conversations that take place in here as far as the community go," Libbett explained. "[Customers] love the food. But in actuality a lot of people come around just for that conversation."

Ellnora's Kitchen, located at 547 Eastern Ave SE, is named after Libbett's mother.

"[My mom] my sisters and I, my brothers, all of us, we just start cooking," he told FOX 17 News. "Everything I do is my mother's recipe."

Libbett will never reveal the ingredients of his "secret sauce", but he's always willing to share his wisdom with young people.

"I'm out here trying to educate these kids, let them know that, you know, it's more to life than to just stand on the corner," he said.

Libbett knows that from experience.

"Back in the day, I did everything I could. It was crooked," he admits. "I sold drugs...I've been shot six times on five different occasions. I've been stabbed three times and I did a lot of harm too."

Crime and violence landed Libbett in prison for 15 years.

After getting out, he vowed to turn his life around.

"While in there I decided this ain't the life to live," Libbett said. "I had to change my life."

Along with opening his restaurant, Libbett is now a mentor and community advocate.

He works with Urban Family Ministries to distribute holiday meals and Christmas gifts to families in need each year.

He also sponsors Mothers on A Mission, a group of mothers in Grand Rapids raising awareness after losing a child to violence.

Libbett hopes his efforts and words will reach those who may be heading in the wrong direction to find the right path forward.

FOX 17

"You know, if I came out of anybody could come out of it," he said. "No matter what you did, just stop doing it...once we start taking responsibility for our actions than we can grow."

This summer Libbett will once again hold an event called "Ceasefire for a Day: Stop the Violence".

The block party in front of his restaurant on Eastern Ave is set for August 3rd, with food, music, a backpack giveaway, and more.

More stories on FOX 17 A Path Forward

Check out our list of community resources available to help in West Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube