HopSkipDrive: A PATH FORWARD to Getting Unhoused into School

KENTWOOD, Mich — For some, getting to and from school can be difficult. Kentwood Public Schools (KPS) is trying to make the trek easier for those experiencing housing insecurity.

“My housing situation got kind of rocky,” said Ja-Qauri Moore Bass, a former driver for Kentwood Public Schools.

Ja-Quari is a former student at KPS who experienced homelessness while there. During that time, he managed to find help.

“The bus drivers made sure that I had supplies, like deodorant, body wash, soap, you know, all those kinds of things,” explained Moore-Bass.

Ja-Quari, now 31, is bringing the favor he received back then to students today.

“Whether it's mental health support or anything around that, communicating with them,” emphasized Moore-Bass. As a former driver for KPS, Ja-Quari now works for the AYA Youth Collective in Grand Rapids as a Youth Outreach Specialist.

“As a driver working at Kentwood Public Schools, a lot of my students, developing a relationship with them made it a lot easier,” explained Moore-Bass.

For KPS, they’re newly found partnership will continue what Ja-Quari loves to do.

It’s called, HopSkipDrive. Think Uber, but for schools.

“HopSkipDrive sends an app to the parent, and then the parent logs in, and it is up to the parent,” explained Sarah Weir, Student Services Liaison for Kentwood Public Schools.

Parents via the app can see where their child is and see when and where they’ve been dropped off.

One of the best parts of the initiative is the driver. HopSkipDrive allows each student to have the same driver, every time.

"They've been able to form relationships already like the person knows they're saying good morning to their kid,” emphasized Weir.

So regardless of how or where their day begins, they always know who’s picking them up.

“It's making that same relationship that like a bus driver can make,” said Weir.

For some in the past, that was Ja-Quari.

“Sometimes just pulling over and having a conversation with them and asking what's going on or seeing what's something they're looking forward to in the day,” explained Moore-Bass.

Yes, it’s a simple ride. From point A, to point B. Truth be told, it’s much, much more.



“Sometimes those things were enough to get them over that and say, Hey, I'm ready to do this,” emphasized Moore-Bass.

HopSkipDrive is now taking rides for enrolled KPS students. To get connected, contact a KPS faculty member or click here for more information.

