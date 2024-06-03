GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Food insecurity. It's defined as when people don't have enough to eat and don't know where their next meal will come from. According to the USDA, 44 million Americans deal with food insecurity annually.

While food insecurity is an issue no matter the month. Summer months prove to be when food insecurity is at its height. Some groups here in West Michigan are looking for a path to bring that down.

"Higher stress levels, those increase your risks of anxiety," explains Dr. John Cochrane, a pediatrician at West Michigan Pediatrics.

"You have increased risks of depression," added Dr. Cochrane. All of which — are caused by malnourishment. Even further, malnourishment and a constant state of food insecurity can lead to long-term chronic health conditions.

"When you don't have the appropriate nutrients going into your body. It's one thing after another and everything tends to snowball," said Dr. Cochrane.

That snowballing can be dangerous as food insecurity rates have been linked to poverty, unemployment, and even... Racism and discrimination.

As reported by the National Library of Medicine, racial and ethnic disparities in food insecurity have been around for decades. Adding to the list of disparities and issues that food insecurity brings to the table.

In West Michigan alone, Feeding America has reported that over 200,000 people are considered food insecure.

'GATHER 2 GROW': Finding a PATH FORWARD to Food Insecurity in West Michigan

In an attempt to curb those rates, groups here in West Michigan are looking for answers via food programs.

Take Gather 2 Grow, a summer-based food distribution program that started during the summer of 2017. Shay Kovacs, the Program Manager for Feeding America West Michigan started the program to address the lack of child food systems in the summer.

“Summer arrives and there's not always very much thought to… Are the same kids getting the same level of care that they were before?" explained Kovacs.

That's when Gather 2 Grow was born. A grab-and-go system where pre-packed, shelf-stable meals are available to all children in place, where kids gravitate towards in the summer.

“We teach little kids that if they're lost to go to the library and get help," said Kovacs.

You can find Gather 2 Grow at any of the participating libraries. In the meal kits you'll find anything from cheese sticks to peanut butter and jelly tortilla wraps. “Food that's all branded with brand names that they would know," emphasized Kovacs.

Now with 32 libraries participating, Gather 2 Grow is only hoping to grow, more.

"We have big plans to expand even further, we want to expand down into our Southwest Region and into the UP as well. And that only happens, you know, as we can raise enough funds to support the programs," said Kovacs.

To learn more and even volunteer for Gather 2 Grow click here. To see a full list of participating libraries click here.

More stories on FOX 17 A Path Forward

Check out our list of community resources available to help in West Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube