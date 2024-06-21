FOX 17 launches new A Rapid Path Forward initiative to combat transportation barriers for teens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17, in partnership with The Rapid and The Village99, is launching a new initiative under our A Path Forward campaign.

Since launching our campaign last year, we've met with community leaders and organizations to learn more about barriers youth in West Michigan face to build a positive future. One of the major concerns shared with us is access to transportation.

Now we are proud to announce the launch of A Rapid Path Forward, which will provide one-month passes for rides on The Rapid for teens. The aim is to help teens who have a job but struggle with reliable transportation, and also encourage others to find employment knowing they have a way to get to their job.

While this is a small step to push our community forward, we hope it be a spark to inspire positive change.

Funding for the initiative comes from a $10,000 grant through the Scripps Howard Fund. That money will provide 300 bus passes to area employers and nonprofits, which will be responsible for handing the passes to their teen workers. The passes will be valid July 1 through July 31.

Businesses and nonprofits are encourage to apply for the passes. The application window is open June 21 through June 26.

