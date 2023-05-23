Foster mom gives back to 49507 after getting help from LINC UP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sheila Ewing knows 49507 well.

She’s lived in this zip code her entire life, growing up just about a mile from the intersection of Madison and Hall in Grand Rapids.

This corner has played a pivotal part in Sheila’s life. It’s where she found help when she needed it most.

“I have two kids of my own, along with foster kids at the time,” Ewing said.

“And it was a struggle and at times, frustrating.”

Sheila has a heart for kids in need. It’s why she has opened up her home for kids in the foster care system for over a decade.

But in the thick of it, she found herself having trouble providing for both her own kids and her foster kids.

“But I said I wasn't gonna let it get to me, and definitely not let my kids see that there was a struggle, so I reached out for help,” Ewing said.

And that help came from LINC UP— an organization working to give opportunities to underserved neighborhoods in Grand Rapids, providing ways to grow and flourish through a wide range of resources.

Their goal is to also empower neighbors to make change for themselves and others.

Sheila felt an instant weight off her shoulders thanks to LINC UP.

They set her up with resources that got her clothes, food, and toys for the kids she was caring for so she could focus on giving them the love they needed. It’s love that helped shape their future.

“Several of my previous foster kids call me mom,” Ewing said, beaming. “And three of them have kids now, and now, [I'm] their grandmother.”

Sheila now spends her free time giving back to this neighborhood working alongside LINC UP, retracing the very path she used to get help, now as a volunteer.

LINC UP has many resources for Grand Rapids’ southeast side - but their reach includes the entire city. They can help with anything from housing, voter registration, library cards, food insecurity, and more.

You can find help from LINC UP or other organizations by checking out our list of community resources available to help in West Michigan.

